MGID, the global pioneer in native advertising, has today announced the appointment of Madi Bachar as VP of Global Sales to manage and develop the company’s effective selling strategy, and continue its geographical expansion in key markets, including LATAM, APAC and Western Europe.

Bachar has more than 12 years experience in digital sales, holding roles across the globe in both SaaS- and account-based product teams in APAC, North America, and Europe. Prior to joining MGID, he held the position of B2B sales and Business Development Advisor at MBdigital, as well as VP of Sales and Partnerships at programmatic advertising platform Gamoshi, where he was responsible for building marketing and sales strategy and execution while developing and implementing new revenue streams. An accomplished enterprise technology and software executive, Bachar is experienced in delivering business results in both established and start-up environments.

Commenting on his appointment, Madi Bachar, VP of Sales, said: “I have been following MGID’s journey for a while, as it continues to develop solutions for both advertisers and publishers to combat current and future industry challenges, like the demise of third-party cookies. I’m excited to be joining a company that puts client services first and is at the leading-edge of innovation.”

Sergii Denysenko, CEO, MGID, commented: “We continue to strengthen our operational efficiencies to provide the solutions our advertisers need to optimize campaigns and measure success – Madi’s appointment to our leadership team is a significant step in helping this continue. Madi’s exceptional sales expertise and drive will complement and enhance MGID’s ability to meet the needs of our customers as we continue to provide innovative products to the marketplace.”