MGID was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Innovation in Technology Development category in the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards this week.

Over 1,000 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as the Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, the Award for Innovative Management, and the Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

The deprecation of cookies, loss of identifiable device signals, and privacy regulations have created challenges for publishers to monetize audiences with ads that achieve their financial goals. Digital publishers are also competing against massive social platforms that are unbeatable in scale and resources for advertising spend. Publishers must therefore deploy intelligent technology solutions to do the heavy lifting while juggling commercial objectives. MGID’s Publisher Tech Suite is a comprehensive selection of tools providing digital publishers with a single destination for all aspects of audience management and monetization, delivering a 1.5x increase in clickthrough rates (CTRs) for advertising campaigns and between a 3x and 6x CTR increase for internal referrals.

Sergii Denysenko, CEO at MGID said: “This award category represents the leaders of innovation in this field.”

“It is a great display of the work that our teams developing the MGID Publisher Tech Suite have put into ensuring that these tools are user-friendly regardless of technical proficiency, while also allowing resource-constrained publishers to punch above their weight. Monetization is one of today’s top challenges for digital publishers and we look forward to continuing to support their longevity and growth for years to come.”

“The 11th edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they are committed to being innovative, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our awards banquet on 24 May.”

Further information about the awards and the full list of winners can be found here.