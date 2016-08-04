MGID is honored and excited to sponsor the upcoming IAB MIXX Conference, the annual kickoff of Advertising Week, is the preeminent event for marketing and agency professionals—and the publishers and technology firms who help drive their efforts.

IAB MIXX brings together the industry’s most prominent and influential figures to share insights on the most pressing topics in advertising, all under one roof.

MGID is one of the first native performance advertising networks worldwide and services thousands of publishers with billions of news stories every day, delivering marketing solutions for advertisers that key into consumer interests without disrupting their online experience.