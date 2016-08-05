We’re excited to be downtown today for BlogHer16, a women-focused conference taking place now through Saturday at JW Marriott LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

The conference is presented by SheKnowsMedia and is billed as the largest celebration of women content creators across social media, video, photos and the web. Presenters include keynoter Kim Kardashian West, Aisha Tyler, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mayim Bialik, Sarah Brokaw, Sheryl Crow and many more. Plus educational sessions and networking opportunities.

MGID is on-hand to share ideas about native advertising and maybe rub elbows with the stars! Look for us and hope to see you there!