The partnership is established through ADGAGE – MGID’s exclusive representative in the Spanish market.

MGID, the global pioneer in native advertising, has announced a new deal with Webedia, a media and technology company specialising in the recreation and entertainment industries. The partnership established through ADGAGE – MGID's exclusive representative in the Spanish market – aims to bring content recommendations across Webedia Spain’s portfolio to drive revenue and user engagement.

Under the deal, Webedia will leverage MGID’s innovative solutions to serve highly personalized content experiences to 20+ million monthly readers of 23 specialized media platforms on different topics.

MGID allows publishers absolute freedom over their audiences and monetization, presenting a variety of yield-optimization models, ad placements and formats

Commenting on the partnership, Sergii Denysenko, CEO of MGID, said: “Webedia is a media company that recognizes its audiences as the most valuable asset and puts great focus on rewarding them with positive content experiences. We are looking forward to supporting this publisher with our content recommendation solutions, providing readers with better user experiences that will help Webedia grow and maximize value, while maintaining their high standards.”

Gonzalo Guzmán, Founder & CEO at ADGAGE, said: "We are very pleased to be the exclusive content recommendations provider for Webedia Spain and we cannot wait to further innovate together. This fits perfectly with our focus on premium publications and brands in the Spanish market, and we're confident our products will help grow revenue across Webedia's sites.”

Antony Dumas, CEO & Founder of Webedia Spain: “As our readership grows and changes, we constantly seek out innovative companies like ADGAGE and MGID, which can help us keep pace. ADGAGE’s advertising expertise and MGID’s high-performance products will undoubtedly help us to further improve the experience of our readers’ and better monetize our popular sites.”

About ADGAGE

ADGAGE is the leading company in the mobile advertising industry in Spain. With a team of professionals with more than 10 years of experience in the digital market, ADGAGE offers advertisers and brands the largest premium advertising network in order to reach the most segmented audiences with the most advanced advertising formats. In addition, ADGAGE develops innovative multi-device communication strategies, as well as all types of applications and web portals adapted to the screen of any digital support.

For more information, visit www.adgage.es.

About Webedia Group Webedia is a global media and technology company. Since 2007, Webedia has been targeting a passionate audience by building a global network of unique talents, media brands, events and services within the entertainment and recreation industries: movies, gaming and eSports, lifestyle, food, travel, media and pop culture.

Based in 15 countries — France, USA, Brazil, Germany, Poland, UK, Spain, Turkey, Lebanon, UAE, Mexico and LATAM — Webedia attracts more that 250 million unique visitors each month on all devices [Comscore, December 2018], with more than 60 media brands under their wing.