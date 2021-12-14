Memes and funny images have already crept their way into MGID ads and captured the hearts of users worldwide. Ad campaigns that dared to be creative, humorous and modern have seen incredible success targeting a more youthful audience. Then, the question posed was — what would be the next great thing? The answer was, quite obviously, motion ads.

At MGID, we’re excited to introduce a new type of ad design that elevates marketing campaigns to a whole new level — motion ads. It’s the latest advancement towards higher user engagement, and we’re going to show you why.

What are MGID motion ads?

If you’ve spent any amount of time on the internet, you’ll know that GIFs, MOVs & MP4s dominate almost every media channel, and why wouldn’t they? They’re upgraded and modernized versions of thumbnails that we’re already used to and add substantial value to any ad campaign that makes use of them.

MGID motion ads are our own in-house take on using looped images to create the illusion of motion. They drive better performance and higher conversion rates than still images do. Incorporating them into your advertising strategy might be the most beneficial solution for your marketing campaign.

Naturally, there are certain rules and best practices you should abide by if you want your motion ads to perform well. Here are key specs that should be followed to launch motion ads on our platform:

Minimum dimensions: 600 x 400 px

Aspect ratios: 16:9, 3:2 or 1:1

Video length: 15s

GIF file size may not exceed: 5 Mb

Pixel resolution: 1020x680 or higher

Format: GIF, MOV & MP4

Making your first motion ad

Making your own motion ads is not out of the ordinary — all you need is a proper software solution such as Photoshop or Canva and the necessary know-how. With some practice, you’ll be able to make motion ads that captivate and convert.

Of course, not everyone has the time to master new tools and create motion ads. That’s why there are professionals whose services you can hire to get the quality ads you’re after.

First and foremost, MGID has an internal creative team consisting of vetted motion ads experts who can provide you with all the assistance you need. We offer customized motion ad designs that can help you in achieving your advertising goals.

Alternatively, you could buy ready-made motion ads that suit your campaign goals and use them to your advantage. There are a vast number of photo banks with a wide selection of animated designs to choose from if you want to take that path. Finally, you could hire the services of independent designers to create custom animated ads for you.

Compliance rules

As is the case with still images, the content that you use to create custom animated ads has to comply with copyright laws and our in-house set of rules that we apply to all motion ads. MGID compliance team reserves the right to reject content that we deem is inappropriate or in violation of our policies.

Firstly, it is prohibited to use images that contain excerpts from TV shows, movies or music videos. The same goes for images of celebrities, brands or any type of content that could constitute illegal endorsement.

Sexually suggestive ads are also strictly prohibited. Keep motion ads modest, and you’ll have no issues with our compliance team.

There are a few more stipulations to mention here. GIFs that contain optical illusions, annoying elements or are extremely flickery are prohibited as well. It’s simply poor user experience that’s not going to get your campaign the success it deserves.

As always, keep your animated ads easy to read and follow. Cluttered ads that are difficult to spot on the page are the opposite of engaging.

Loop & repeat

By following the simple set of rules and best practices we laid out for you, you’ll be able to boost user engagement and increase the efficiency of your ads.

GIFs, MOV and MP4 are all available to advertisers on the MGID platform. We're also adding new ad formats along the way; for instance, rich media ads have recently become available across our broad network of premium publishers.

Stay tuned for more things to come.