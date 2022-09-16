Expansion in Germany on the horizon, following the successful acquisition of a majority stake in Metup Native S.r.l. in Italy earlier this year

MGID, the global advertising platform, has today announced the appointment of Sara Buluggiu as VP of Publisher Business Development, and Sergio Vives as Global Head of Publisher Acquisition, to drive the company’s European expansion.

Buluggiu brings a wealth of international digital media experience, with previous roles including Digital Director at Starcom, and VP, Regional Director Italy, Spain and MENA at Magnite, where she launched its Middle East offering and successfully grew operations in Dubai and Israel. At MGID, she will be responsible for developing the company’s publisher-focused global strategy in Europe, North America, LatAm and APAC regions.

An accomplished sales and business development leader, Vives brings more than 15 years experience in revenue management, publisher acquisition and monetization strategies. Previously VP Sales at Marfeel, the global content intelligence platform, and Global Sales Director at Softonic, he will oversee MGID’s global publisher acquisition strategies.

Sergii Denysenko, CEO at MGID, commented, “With increasing recessionary pressures and tighter privacy regulations, publishers are seeking alternative revenue streams that won’t compromise user experience. We want to ensure those creating great content on the open web and amassing valuable audiences don’t miss out on their fair share of ad spend.

“As we extend our support of publishers in developing audiences and generating revenue into new global territories, bringing both Sara and Sergio on board is a significant step towards helping us to achieve this.”