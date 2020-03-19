With the Coronavirus outbreak, many companies are switching to remote work and are encouraging their employees to stay home. In today’s modern age, technology has enabled a vast amount of employees to work from anywhere. And yet, up until the crisis times digital nomadism has not been as nearly pervasive as it could have been.

The major challenges with managing a distant workforce include measuring the success of the remote team, engaging and motivating the top talent, efficient communication, and collaboration on tasks. At MGID, we have employees in 11 different offices in Europa, Asia, and the U.S. that are ready to share some of the hard-earned remote work best practices, communication tools that we use and productivity tips.

1. Give your teams time to adjust

As a manager, you should take into account that the shift to WFH requires structural changes and can be followed by a feeling of disconnection and deterioration of the corporate culture. In many cases, this negative effect on the team’s morale can be offset by informal opportunities to sustain belonging cues. Encourage a sense of trust and belonging during online meetings, ask how your employees are feeling and what do they do on the weekend.

2. Craft regular communication routine

At MGID, we implemented three types of regular meetings: at the beginning and end of each week for sprint planning and recapture, and daily stand-up for managing tasks and team synchronization.

3. Set your working hours

4. Plan and measure results

5. Pick tech tools that fit your team and operational processes

6. Build a corporate culture

Moments of connection and team building is more important than ever during this pandemic outbreak. What should you do about it during the quarantine? Well, you can make up something creative, e.g. ordering lunch delivery for your employees and taking shared meals during video-conferences.

Conclusion