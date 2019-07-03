Content marketing has come a long way, and one might naturally wonder what forms it took before the arrival of the internet, social media and digitalization era. Let’s walk through the history of content marketing with the help of infographic that highlights the crucial milestones.

lifehacks and approaches for enhancing farming

relationships with customers over direct advertising

sharing expertise through valuable information

professional advice for building trust and dependence on the brand

4 million admirers by 1912

400 pages on car maintenance and advice on travel

useful maps, listings, and instructions for motorists

35,000 free issues

mission to raise demand and interest for vehicles and ultimately — Michelin tires

focus on design

free copies of door-to-door recipe book

niche marketing and targeting

appealing and useful content for housewives

engaged famous artists for illustrations

$1 million sales by 1906

entertaining comedy and musical sketches

informative civic and farm programs

targeting the lucrative farming industry

advertising built around the amusing content of the radio show

“Put a tiger in your tank” catchy call-to-action

branded content for TV, radio, newspapers, and magazines

a consistent message across channels

“Year of the Tiger” as stated by Time magazine in 1964

innovative promotion via several channels

attractive action hero at the core of the story narrative

the invention of content crossover for selling toy soldiers

over 20% of boys between 5-12 years of age had one or more soldiers

the democratization of content marketing

the first blog is created by Justin Hall

brands use blogs for raising awareness, entertaining and engagement

Facebook (2003), LinkedIn (2003), Youtube (2005), Twitter (2006), Instagram (2010) present new opportunities for brands

competition creates the necessity of ranking algorithms

сontent expands to webinars, podcasts, videos

users develop ‘banner blindness’ as a call for more subtle and non-intrusive approaches

AI influences analytics in content marketing

сontent is optimized according to the growing impact of voice search and personal assistants

interactive content with AR/VR gains hundreds of millions of views

vertical videos, online streams drive engagement

podcasts are popular among the high-income audience