SANTA MONICA, Calif., September 23, 2020 – MGID, the global pioneer in native advertising, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Overall AdTech Company” award in the third annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough. The leading market intelligence organization recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, with this year’s event marking MGID’s second award in as many years.

MGID developed the industry’s first platform to introduce content recommendation through a native widget. Now reaching up to a billion people globally each month, the platform helps publishers monetize and nurture audiences, as well as driving performance and awareness for brands. Incorporating both direct and programmatic demand, its technology uses an artificially intelligent (AI) algorithm to optimize ad placements and fuel efficiency for brands, publishers, and audiences.

At the moment of ad request, MGID’s sophisticated algorithm analyzes multiple factors — specific websites, content and users — and collates rich first-party data from its platform, publishers, and other vendors. Harnessing more than 50 features, this information is used to accurately assess an array of probabilities. This includes assessing the likelihood that ads will fuel clicks and conversions, possible fill rate from direct and third-party vendors, and varied video-centric elements; such as ad viewability, which content will be most relevant for a particular user, and the probability that an ad will be played. Simultaneously, MGID sends requests to all programmatic partners, which include MGID data management platform (DMP) data.

Advanced cross-format yield optimization between native, display and video within one placement also guarantees the highest cost-per-thousand impressions (CPM) for publishers and the best user experience for audiences; all while ensuring a users' personal data is protected. The results include increasing CPM by 230%, as compared to traditional native advertising within the MGID platform.

“With the depreciation of third-party cookies, publishers will inevitably face greater pressure to protect user data while also maintaining steady revenues,” said Sergii Denysenko, CEO of MGID. “To help publishers overcome these challenges, MGID is offering an alternative solution by building up its yield optimization ecosystem and providing tools that will help them build smarter monetization and audience acquisition strategies in a cookieless environment. In the end, the key role of industry tech is all about driving revenue growth for all participants of the ecosystem, and MGID is delivering on this promise.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology categories. These include marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries.

“The AdTech space is becoming increasingly complex and pioneering innovators such as MGID are delivering breakthrough solutions that create a powerful native advertising platform with access to unique global audiences,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “The company’s ability to unlock monetization potential with native yield optimization, blended with their versatility in the ad space, makes them the ideal recipient for our 'Best Overall AdTech Company' award and we are thrilled to name them a 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award winner.”

About MGID

MGID is a global innovative pioneer in native advertising that drives revenue growth for all participants of the ecosystem. Since its foundation in 2008, MGID has become a leading content recommendation platform, targeting 850 million unique readers with 185 billion recommendations monthly. The MGID platform helps publishers retain and monetize audiences, while driving performance and awareness for brands by connecting them to unique audiences, at the right time, with the right content.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more.

For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.