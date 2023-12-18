Ubisoft: Driving Gamer Engagement with Rich Media

How MGID encouraged user engagement and sparked curiosity about Ubisoft’s newest game.

Challenge

The video game “Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope” was developed by Ubisoft exclusively for Nintendo Switch. This highly anticipated game was the sequel to the crossover between the two companies, Nintendo and Ubisoft, that began with “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle”.

The challenge for this campaign was to present the launch and characters in a way that generated interest within the gamer community, in addition to stimulating interaction and improving user experience.

Solution

MGID employed Rich Media’s interactive formats as a way to encourage users to learn more about the game. The ads highlighted the video game’s characters and settings — one of the main novelties of the franchise — as a way to tap into the curiosity and excitement surrounding the launch.

With the purpose of integrating fan behavior, who typically consume reviews about new releases, one of the advertisements creatively mixed quotes about the game with images of the galactic heroes, using the Carrossel Video Box format. In another ad, the Flip Parallax format enabled users to meet the “dream team”, prompting them to click on the creative in order to fully reveal its contents.

<br><br>

<br><br>

Results

In the month of November, the campaign reached more than 3.3 million impressions and 634 thousand interactions. Through the application of Rich Media ad formats and Carousel Video Box, MGID was able to highlight unique launch details in an interactive way, encouraging user interaction and attaining 136.5% engagement. <br><br>