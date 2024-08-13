Toyota: Driving Brand Awareness and Traffic

Read how MGID used static and dynamic ads to boost Toyota Malaysia’s brand visibility and drive customer engagement.

Challenge

The challenge was to increase brand visibility and recognition, building awareness around the Toyota Corolla Сross HEV model and transforming it into buying interest. The KPI for MGID was to achieve a target of 4.6 million impressions and 7,000 clicks within a 5-week ad campaign.

Solution

To target the right audience — men and women interested in categories like News & Politics, Lifestyle, Family & Relationships, Road Trips and Family Travel in Malaysia — MGID crafted the campaign to achieve two primary objectives at different stages of the customer journey.

1st Stage — Awareness

In the initial stage of the campaign, the focus was on boosting visibility and establishing a strong presence among key audiences. The strategy involved driving impressions through ad placements that matched the target audience's interests and preferences. By using a CPM buying model, MGID aimed for broader reach and greater exposure to the target audience.

2nd Stage — Consideration and Traffic Generation

In the second stage of the campaign, the focus shifted to driving consideration and generating traffic for the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV model. The campaign strategy included optimization based on performance metrics such as impressions and clicks, prioritizing segments that showed strong engagement and delivered results. This stage used a CPC buying model, thereby enabling a more targeted approach and efficient budget allocation based on audience response and engagement.

Creative Approach

MGID utilized a mix of static and dynamic (GIF) images to cater to the diverse content consumption habits of our target audience. Static ads featuring headlines with strong words like Confidence, Power and Strength achieved higher CTRs than other static creatives. Meanwhile, dynamic ads with 5-second loop videos outperformed overall, delivering the highest CTRs.

Results

During the 5-week ad campaign, MGID achieved 10.5 million impressions, exceeding the client’s KPI of 4.6 million. Additionally, we delivered 13,600 clicks, nearly double the target of 7,000 clicks. The CTR ranged between 0.15% and 0.55%, aligning with the expected range. These results highlight our success in significantly surpassing the goals for both impressions and clicks while maintaining effective engagement levels.