Affiliate Expo Conference 2025
Start date: July 4 2025 at 6:00 am CEST • End date: July 6 2025 at 3:00 pm CEST
Venue: Grand Hotel Dino, Lake Maggiore, Italy • Meet us: At the event
Industry Event
Italy’s largest affiliate expo invites you to an exclusive VIP experience, featuring some of the most prominent names and top companies in the affiliate marketing industry.
This unforgettable two-day event will bring together local and international affiliates, top media buyers, numerous C-level executives and decision-makers, affiliate programs, and networks in one of Italy’s most prestigious locations - Lake Maggiore.
Official website: https://affiliatexpo.it/