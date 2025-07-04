Create account

Affiliate Expo Conference 2025

Start date: July 4 2025 at 6:00 am CEST  • End date: July 6 2025 at 3:00 pm CEST
Venue: Grand Hotel Dino, Lake Maggiore, Italy  •  Meet us: At the event
Industry Event

Italy’s largest affiliate expo invites you to an exclusive VIP experience, featuring some of the most prominent names and top companies in the affiliate marketing industry.

This unforgettable two-day event will bring together local and international affiliates, top media buyers, numerous C-level executives and decision-makers, affiliate programs, and networks in one of Italy’s most prestigious locations - Lake Maggiore.

Official website: https://affiliatexpo.it/

Book a meeting at

Affiliate Expo Conference 2025

First Name
Last Name — Optional
Company — Optional
Email
Website URL — Optional
Phone number — Optional
*All fields are required unless marked as "Optional".

Native performance in minutes

With MGID, you get access to 32,000+ publishers and 185+ billion monthly impressions.

Become an advertiser
Become a publisher
All events