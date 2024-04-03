Artificial intelligence is on fire right now! It has permeated practically every industry, with developers creating various AI products to serve different markets. To help them sell, they create AI affiliate programs. Right now, affiliate marketers are promoting these programs for three main reasons.

They’re in high demand.

There’s a wide range of products available.

Commission rates are highly competitive.

But which AI affiliate programs are actually worth joining? In this article, we will discuss our favorites and cover how you can expand beyond our listed AI affiliate programs to find amazing ones for yourself. Keep reading to learn how you can maximize your earning potential!

How to Choose the Right AI Affiliate Programs

There are hundreds of AI tools and software on the market today. For AI tech developers to reach a wider audience, they’ve launched affiliate programs. So, how do you choose which AI affiliate programs to apply for? If you want to focus on actually getting in the game right away, head on to the next section for our recommendations. However, we strongly advise you to read everything here so that even in years to come, you’ll be able to find the best AI affiliate programs for you. The following is just a rudimentary list, so feel free to add more criteria based on your preferences and priorities.

Assess the Quality of the Tool

As an affiliate marketer, you know how hard it is to establish a relationship and build trust with your audience. You wouldn’t risk that, even for the highest-paying AI affiliate programs. So, do the work and determine if the service can actually deliver on its claims. As part of assessing the quality of an AI tool, also look into:

Its overall reliability: Are there reports of it being buggy? Or does it generally work well?

Are there reports of it being buggy? Or does it generally work well? Comparable features: For example, what sets your chosen product and program apart from other AI software affiliate marketing programs out there?

For example, what sets your chosen product and program apart from other AI software affiliate marketing programs out there? User-friendliness: If it’s meant to be used by someone without any technical know-how, it must be easy to use.

Evaluate Commission Rates and Cookie Durations

AI affiliate programs assign a commission rate for every offer, which can either be a percentage or a fixed amount. As a general rule, higher is better. Although, that’s not the only thing that you should consider. Is there a cap on commissions? Having a cap ruins any long-term passive income potential. You’ll usually find this condition on the most popular AI affiliate programs.

Another thing to look for is cookie duration. From what we have seen, this can be anything from 30 days to a lifetime. Ideally, longer is better. However, this shouldn’t be one of your main concerns. There are many other factors that can affect your payout from AI affiliate programs, such as a competitor getting the final click.

Match Programs with Your Audience

To do this successfully, you need to already have an idea of the demographic and the psychographic makeup of your audience. For example, if your audience is mostly made up of bloggers, it may be worth looking at SEO AI tools affiliate programs but not automating recruitment tools. Just remember, you don’t have to be in the tech space or in an industry close to it to find suitable AI affiliate programs. The most important thing is that the tool or software you’re selling is something that your target audience can reasonably be interested in based on what you know about them.

Payment Methods and Schedule

Considering how and when you’ll get paid is especially important if you’re at the beginning stages of trying to earn from AI affiliate programs. Because most likely, you’re operating on zero income. In terms of the payment method, make sure that there’s at least one that works for you. As for the schedule, some AI affiliate programs require you to earn a minimum amount before you can withdraw commissions. For others, it’s at the end of every month. Others even allow you to get your commission funds whenever you want. We believe there’s no “best” way to get paid. Consider your individual circumstances when deciding which will work for you.

Reputation of AI Affiliate Programs

What do past and existing affiliates have to say about the program? Here are a few questions that you may want to ask.

Have they been paying their affiliates on time?

Do the AI affiliate programs you’re looking at have good customer support?

How transparent are they about how they determine qualified referrals?

Do they handle conflicts and disputes better than your average AI affiliate programs?

These are just some of the things that you want to ask when selecting the best AI affiliate program for you. After all, a great commission rate doesn’t mean anything if you don’t actually get to claim it.

Our Top AI Affiliate Programs in 2024

Now, let’s get to the most-awaited part: the top programs that you can join this year. Based on the criteria that we have discussed in the previous section, we have selected the 10 best AI affiliate programs in 2024. We understand that everyone has their own priorities and favorites, so we didn’t create a ranking. Our advice? Just look at the AI affiliate programs with an open mind and refer to the various factors we covered earlier. You may just uncover the one that will maximize your profits!

Frase.io

30% commission rate

60-day cookie duration

Frase.io has one of the best AI affiliate programs out there because it’s already very popular among creators for AI writing and content optimization. Despite the global recognition of this tool, they still have unlimited 30% commission rates. This isn’t very common for AI affiliate programs with a tool that’s such an easy sell! After your 40th client, there’s also a chance of getting bumped up to the Premium Tier, which increases your commission rate to 40%. Plus, you get a nice $50 bonus on your 100th customer. To help you better sell the tool, they even offer it for $1, an exclusive deal that you won’t normally see in AI affiliate programs.

Jasper.ai

25% – 30% commission rate

45-day cookie duration

Jasper.ai was one of the first AI writing tools that truly made a mark in the content marketing world. If you’re looking for AI affiliate programs that already have huge brand recognition, definitely go with this! Jasper.ai can be a good start for newbie marketers because you don’t need to do a lot of convincing. Compared to other AI affiliate programs, the potential long-term income per client is quite low because you’re only credited for their first 12 months. However, because this is easier to sell than a relatively unknown tool, it is also more likely to give you the funds needed to expand your strategy implementation.

Notion

50% commission rate

180-day cookie duration

Notion is already a highly popular note-taking platform, and it has since added AI features like copy generation, note summarization and text translation. So, if you’re looking for AI affiliate programs with a great range of niche applicability, this is definitely a good choice. There’s a generous 50% commission for 12 months on the subscription plan and any purchased add-ons, which is definitely a huge draw. The great thing about this is that they have solutions for everyone: from the personal to the enterprise level. So, add this to your list of AI affiliate programs to join, whether your audience is mostly students or high-level decision-makers in a company.

TubeBuddy

Up to 30% commission rate

Lifetime cookie duration

If you’re looking for the deal of a lifetime, TubeBuddy is one of the AI affiliate programs that you can’t afford to miss. Among its features to help YouTubers grow their channels is artificial intelligence that predicts the click rate on your thumbnails, generates titles and descriptions, and more. Plus, AI affiliate programs that offer lifetime commissions and lifetime cookie duration are incredibly rare. Considering how promising this tool is, you’ll be glad you got on this gravy train early on. We don’t think you’ll see AI affiliate programs like this any time soon.

Deep Art Effects

25% commission rate for one-time commission; 10% for lifetime commission

120-day cookie duration

Deep Art Effects is an AI tool that lets you edit images to make them even better. This empowers people with few to no skills in image editing with the capability to elevate aesthetics. It can also generate unique images. So, if you’re looking to market an AI image creator and editor, this is one of the AI affiliate programs that you should strongly consider. With their lifetime commissions, you’ll be able to create and grow a passive income stream. The one-time commission structure is standard. Make sure to email their support team if you want to switch to the other commission structure.

Alli AI

20% recurring commission for 12 months; 100% one-time commission for the first month

90-day cookie duration

Alli AI is an SEO optimization tool that uses AI power to optimize your SEO content, strategy and implementation instantly. If you’re looking for AI affiliate programs with huge payouts, this should definitely be on your list. Because the target users are enterprises and agencies, even the cheapest subscription plan is $299 per month. Besides, what other AI affiliate programs give you the opportunity to grab a 100% commission rate? If you’re interested, you can apply today and see results within two days.

Scalenut

30-50% commission rate

60-day cookie duration

Scalenut is another of our favorite AI affiliate programs because it has the trifecta for affiliate earning success: great reviews, powerful products and generous lifetime commissions. The prospect of getting amazing payouts forever is great because the platform offers a multitude of tools that address many aspects of search engine optimization, like AI writing, AI images, traffic insights and more. The beauty of Scalenut is that it’s highly scalable. So, yes, this is one of the AI affiliate programs where you can easily refer anyone, from budding bloggers to huge agencies.

Designs.AI

Up to 25% commission rate

45-day cookie duration

Designs.AI offers one of our favorite AI affiliate programs because of the pricing of the product itself. Even though this tool offers a lot of features that allow you to outsource various creative aspects of a project, it’s still highly affordable. When price is not an issue, marketers who are part of AI affiliate programs can usually convert more easily. This is exactly the case with Designs.AI. There are also no caps on total commissions, which creates an incentive to keep on bringing in more people.

Browse.AI

20% commission rate

30-day cookie duration

If you like AI affiliate programs that encourage people to use your link to make a purchase, check out Browse.AI. Apart from giving you a 20% commission rate on referred sales forever, they also give your community a 10% lifetime discount. So, if you think that your audience will benefit from a tool that is capable of data extraction and monitoring through AI robots, this is one of the AI affiliate programs that you could look into. But here’s the catch: they offer a free version. So, not all signups will necessarily result in a payout. However, if your referral decides to switch to a paid subscription even five years down the line, you’ll still get the commission!

Outranking.io

Up to a 25% commission rate

60-day cookie duration

Outranking.io is one of the top AI affiliate programs to look out for if your audience is in the market for AI-powered SEO. This software is capable of writing factually accurate content and optimizing existing text for search engines. AI affiliate programs like this are great because the pricing structure of Outranking.io is affordable enough, even for SEO writers. As your referred persons enjoy more efficient and improved SEO optimization processes, you get lifetime payouts from all the sales you help generate.

How to Maximize Earnings from the Best AI Tools Affiliate Programs 2024

At this point, you’ve already seen the best options for earning from selling AI tools. The next step is how to maximize your earnings. With all the AI affiliate programs that we mentioned, there’s one main way (and usually, it’s the only way) to earn money: get credited for the customer. We have dedicated the following subsections to discussing various ways by which you can improve your earnings from AI affiliate programs.

The Importance of Cookie Duration

Just to add to what we have touched on earlier in the article, cookie duration refers to how long the cookie with your affiliate ID stays in the user’s browser. People seem to think that longer is better, but it may not matter as much as you think. For example, if you’re part of popular AI affiliate programs, there will be many people competing for that last click before purchase — the only one that counts. Everything else being constant, the top AI affiliate programs will be the ones with the longest cookie durations. However, there are so many moving factors that unless you’re selling a high-ticket product, your conversion rate will matter more.

Tips for Increasing Conversion Rates

Put more of your energy into improving conversion rates! Here are a few ways that you can improve KPIs that affect your earnings.

Use AI (What better way to sell than to use AI programs for affiliate marketing AI tools?)

Segment your audience

Track and analyze data

Target audience from different platforms

Create messaging that resonates with your market

Modify your message based on where they are in the marketing funnel

Even though it doesn’t help overnight, establishing a deep level of trust will help readers believe your recommendations.

The Importance of Selecting the Right AI Affiliate Programs for You

We promise you that even if you’re the best affiliate marketer in the world, you still won’t see the earnings you want if you aren’t selective about the platforms you work with. By choosing AI affiliate programs poorly, you’re leaving a lot of money on the table. We know how enticing it can be to go with the highest payout but think about how hard it would be to convince your audience to actually make the purchase if it isn’t right for them.

So, in the end, it all boils down to making sure that the AI affiliate programs you choose are aligned with the interests of your audience. Select a good AI tool, and if you do everything else right, the money will follow.

FAQs

Is it necessary to have a dedicated tech blog or platform to participate in existing affiliate programs for AI tools?

Not at all! You don’t need a tech blog to sell AI tools with affiliate programs. Even though having this kind of digital asset can be pretty useful, it’s not the only way you’ll be able to sell. The only requirement is for you to sell the click on your AI affiliate programs link. So, you can earn by:

Participating in community discussions about AI;

Demonstrating how AI (and the specific tool) can improve your daily life;

Sending promotional emails to your list.

What are AI affiliate programs?

These are affiliate programs that specifically reward you for selling an AI tool or software. All other aspects of it are the same as with any affiliate program for a product.

What is the earning potential of AI affiliate programs?

Your earning potential as an affiliate marketer is determined by many factors, including:

The payment structure of AI affiliate programs;

How big and engaged your audience is;

The cost of the AI tool.

Which criteria should I consider when choosing the most suitable AI affiliate programs for my audience?

It’s all about balance. Below are a few criteria that you should consider:

The quality of the tool itself;

Commission rates and cookie durations;

Reputation of the program;

Payment methods and schedule;

Tracking and reporting tools used in the program.

Can I promote multiple AI affiliate programs simultaneously?

Definitely! You’re free to join as many affiliate programs as you want. Just make sure to read the terms that each company has to make sure that there’s nothing that says otherwise.

How are referrals tracked in AI affiliate programs?

Referrals are tracked through:

Unique referral links representing prospective clients coming from you;

Cookie tracking, which contains your affiliate ID. This is what AI affiliate programs put in the user’s browser;

A tracking system that allows the AI tool or software company to monitor the activities of the user on their site.

Which measures should I take to ensure responsible promotion as part of AI affiliate programs?

If you want to ethically promote affiliate programs, you can take these measures:

Learn about the AI tool that you want to sell;

Never mislead for the sake of commissions on AI affiliate programs;

Disclose your affiliation with any program;

Promote tools that you actually believe in.

Essentially, you want to do what you can to make sure that your audience is able to make informed decisions about their purchase.

AI Tools Affiliate Programs Can Be Your Ticket to Massive Commissions

AI Tools Affiliate Programs Can Be Your Ticket to Massive Commissions

As you can see, there are many programs that you can take part in! If you're already selling digital products or tools, joining AI affiliate programs can be your next big move. It is already aligned with what your audience is interested in, so you may just see your income-generating capabilities expand. To better grab the attention of your audience, why not incorporate links from AI affiliate programs into native advertising? By creating a seamless experience, they're more likely to notice and respond to your ads.