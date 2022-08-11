MGID, the global advertising platform, has been named ‘Best Digital Ad Network’ in the MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The accolade is in recognition of MGID’s contextual intelligence technology and stringent, transparent processes around brand safety.

MGID’s contextual intelligence solution allows advertisers to deliver ads across its portfolio of premium publishers in the most relevant and appropriate environment, without the use of third-party cookies. Utilizing its proprietary AI algorithms, context and sentiment of content can be determined. Analysis of MGID’s publisher partners using the solution identified 83% of brand-safe inventory with them, maximizing campaign scale with fewer false positive blocks of sensitive topics.

Sergii Denysenko, CEO of MGID, said: “Receiving this award is a huge achievement for us; it highlights the impact of our contextual intelligence solution and rewards the efforts we put towards brand safety measures and ethical advertising. Our contextual intelligence product is designed to help unlock blocked inventory, generate more revenue and increase the relevance of ads when placed next to pertinent content, driving campaign performance while ensuring brand safety for advertisers. Alongside this, our offering as a business is based upon transparent and brand-safe processes, an ongoing commitment we are pleased to see rewarded.”

“Brand safety has been under a much brighter spotlight recently, raising questions and challenges for brands and platforms around their role in digital responsibility,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Advertisers need to ensure their ads are not running alongside problematic content and so they turn off specific content categories or resort to keyword blocklists. MGID addresses this challenge by leaning into improved transparency controls and leveraging the potential of their contextual intelligence solution.. Congratulations on yet another well-deserved MarTech Breakthrough award.’”

MarTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories. This year’s program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.