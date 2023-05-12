MGID, the global advertising platform, has today announced the appointment of Ryan Stewart as Head of Publisher Acquisition (North America), as part of its ongoing investment in the region. A heavyweight in the native ad industry, Stewart will support MGID’s growth across North America by introducing the native advertising platform to publishers, enabling them to create new revenue streams and grow their audiences.

Stewart brings a wealth of international experience from the media and ad tech industries to the role, having held Director level positions at Taboola, Marfeel, and RevContent most recently. Prior to this, he began his career in broadcasting, working with media brands including Viacom and News Corp.

Ryan Stewart, MGID’s Head of Publisher Acquisition (North America), commented, “Throughout my career, the opportunity to create transformation and growth has always excited me, and MGID is the perfect place for me to continue doing that. As challenges around data intensify in the years to come, native advertising solutions will continue to be essential for publishers and marketers worldwide.”

“I’m looking forward to using my international experience to provide unique solutions to publishers in North America, at a time when the market needs new paths to monetization and quality.”

Sergii Denysenko, CEO at MGID, commented, “We’re really pleased to welcome Ryan to the MGID family. North America remains an important region for us, with huge potential for further growth.”