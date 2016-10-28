MGID kicks off 2017 with Affiliate Summit West at the Paris Hotel on the Vegas Strip! The premier marketing convention is the global event to be at for the evolving landscape of performance marketing.

Check out our Meet Market Table #F12 on Sunday, January 15 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. or spend even more quality time with us at our booth #717 during the conference. We can’t wait to meet you!

MGID is one of the first global native performance advertising networks servicing thousands of publishers with billions of news stories daily and delivering marketing solutions for advertisers that key into consumer interests without disrupting their online experience. Our performance-driven approach ensures genuinely interested, engaged visitors to its customers’ websites, increasing traffic and revenue by maintaining the quality and relevance online users expect.

Schedule a meeting with us at this event: