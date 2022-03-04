Russia's attack on Ukraine stretched into its eighth day today (3rd March), with a huge armored convoy moving toward the capital, Kyiv. Ukrainian cities have been bombed heavily for days. Hundreds of civilians in Ukraine have been killed and many more injured.

Kyiv Babyn Yar Memorial Center, where tens of thousands of Jews were killed by the Nazis during World War II, was struck during Russia’s latest bombardment of the city with five people killed.

In this unprecedented time, it is critical that everyone around the world has access to reliable and truthful information about Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. So we urge you to share objective and trusted coverage of the heartbreaking events taking place through your content recommendation platform. Misleading or false information is always damaging, but in this case there is a human cost to it spreading globally.

Most news outlets go to great lengths to verify details and footage before using it in their reports, so checking with multiple trusted sources before sharing will help to prevent false information from being widely spread. A few trusted media sources include:

Russia’s unjustified act of aggression has shattered our collective security and we urge anyone in our network to respond. Please help us spread the truth about Russia's invasion and stop this act of war.

As well as sharing trusted information, please support the amazing Ukrainian army fighting for peace. You can make your donations here.

Glory to Ukraine!

(Hebrew version below)

המתקפה הרוסית על אוקראינה נכנסה ליומה השמיני (3 למרץ), כאשר יש שיירת טנקים וכלים משוריינים בדרך לבירה קייב. ערים אוקראיניות הופצצו קשות בימים האחרונים, מאות אזרחים וחיילים נהרגו ואלפים נפצעו.

בקייב אנדרטת בבי יאר נפגעה בעקבות ההפצצות של הרוסים, בתקופה הזאת כאשר הפייק ניוז מופץ בכל פלטפורמה אפשרית, חשוב לנו לדאוג שמידע על התקיפות האגרסביות של הרוסים על אוקראינה יהיה אמין וישקף את המציאות האמיתית. אנחנו מבקשים ממך לעזור לנו ולדאוג שלא מפיצים פייק ניוז דרך הפלטפורמות שלכם, שבימים אלה גורמות להרג של חיי אדם.

רוב אתרי החדשות עושים מאמצים כבירים לוודא שהתמונות והמידע שהם מפרסמים הוא אמין. אנחנו מבקשים ממך לעשות את אותו דבר על הפלטפורמה שבבעלותך. הנה כמה רשתות שאנחנו יודעים שהמידע שלהן אמין:

התקיפה האגרסיבית והלא מוצדקת של רוסיה ריסקה את הביטחון הקולקטיבי שלנו. אנחנו דוחקים בכל פלטפורמה לעשות כל מה שהיא יכולה כדי לעזור לנו במטרה להפיץ את האמת על הפלישה הרוסית ולעזור לעצור את המלחמה הנוראית הזאת.

בנוסף אנחנו נודה לכם מאוד אם תתרמו כאן לצבא אוקראינה האמיץ! שנלחם עבור השלום והחירות של כל אירופה.

GLORY TO UKRIANE!