Plarium: Driving Conversions and Fighting Ad Fatigue with CTR Guard

Learn how MGID helped Plarium reach more players and keep ad performance on track using smart creatives, optimized campaigns, and CTR Guard to avoid ad fatigue.

Challenge

Plarium was looking to boost game installs and in-game conversions across new GEOs without exceeding their cost-per-registration benchmark. Their main goal was to drive quality leads and achieve a strong ROAS D7 — the primary success metric.

Solution

To meet the performance and scale requirements, MGID implemented a multi-pronged strategy:

Focused on AI-generated creatives , continuously refreshed and tailored to the core audience: males aged 18–45 in Tier 1 markets.

, continuously refreshed and tailored to the core audience: males aged 18–45 in Tier 1 markets. Leveraged CTR Guard , MGID’s proprietary AI-powered tool, to monitor campaign performance and automatically suggest creative updates , helping reduce manual work and combat ad fatigue.

, MGID’s proprietary AI-powered tool, to , helping reduce manual work and combat ad fatigue. Ran campaigns in competitive regions — Germany, the US, the UK, and Italy — navigating regional differences while maximizing impact.

Results

Thanks to creative automation and smart optimization with CTR Guard, the campaign achieved strong acquisition metrics across all markets, while maintaining engagement and efficiency.