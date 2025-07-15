Success story
Plarium: Driving Conversions and Fighting Ad Fatigue with CTR Guard
Learn how MGID helped Plarium reach more players and keep ad performance on track using smart creatives, optimized campaigns, and CTR Guard to avoid ad fatigue.
Challenge
Plarium was looking to boost game installs and in-game conversions across new GEOs without exceeding their cost-per-registration benchmark. Their main goal was to drive quality leads and achieve a strong ROAS D7 — the primary success metric.
Solution
To meet the performance and scale requirements, MGID implemented a multi-pronged strategy:
- Focused on AI-generated creatives, continuously refreshed and tailored to the core audience: males aged 18–45 in Tier 1 markets.
- Leveraged CTR Guard, MGID’s proprietary AI-powered tool, to monitor campaign performance and automatically suggest creative updates, helping reduce manual work and combat ad fatigue.
- Ran campaigns in competitive regions — Germany, the US, the UK, and Italy — navigating regional differences while maximizing impact.
Results
Thanks to creative automation and smart optimization with CTR Guard, the campaign achieved strong acquisition metrics across all markets, while maintaining engagement and efficiency.
Results by numbers
- CPL$20 average across all GEOs
- Conversion Rate5–10% to deposit
About Plarium
Plarium Global Ltd. is an international developer and publisher of mobile, desktop and browser games, founded in Israel. With over 500 million registered users worldwide, Plarium is best known for its successful RPG and strategy games, including the highly popular RAID: Shadow Legends, which has over 100 million downloads. Plarium leverages innovative marketing strategies, including collaborations with influencers, to drive brand awareness and user engagement.