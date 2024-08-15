Diário do Rio Increases Pageviews with MGID

Learn how MGID’s internal recirculation solution and In-Text Widget increased the number of pageviews of Diário do Rio, one of Brazil's most traditional newspapers, by 15 to 20%.

Challenge

In the age of attention, where platforms, social networks and devices simultaneously vie for users’ time and attention, the current challenge for publishers is to attract and retain readers. Diário do Rio, one of the largest news outlets in Rio de Janeiro, wanted to increase user retention and internal recirculation rates, in order to reduce the bounce rate, a metric that is incredibly important for the site’s SEO.

Solution

With the aim of boosting user retention and the number of pageviews, Diário do Rio implemented MGID's internal recirculation solution and In-Text widget. This combination of features culminated in a block within the news article, which comprised stories and highlights from the portal. In addition, the news article displayed content recommendations and ads from MGID, both powered with Contextual Intelligence technology.

In-Text Widget - Exemplo

MGID’s algorithm used AI to evaluate the sentiment and content of the news, with the focus on only inserting ads and content that were relevant to the audience, encouraging reader engagement with the publisher. In this way, it was possible to efficiently direct users through the portal’s navigation, with a positive impact on both pageviews and, consequently, on site revenue.

In addition, the solution was completely adapted to the layout, colors and fonts of Diário do Rio’s editorial line. This is a characteristic of native advertising, which, by blending in harmoniously with the site’s content, values the user experience, benefitting both advertisers and publishers.

Results

With the implementation of the features mentioned above, we observed an increase of 15% to 20% in the number of pageviews on Diário do Rio, as well as an increase in the internal recirculation rate of users on the site’s highlights pages. Consequently, these results in reader retention have led to higher RPMs, with the portal achieving an incremental revenue of 12% to 15% on average monthly by 2024.

Renata Granchi, commercial director of Diário do Rio, comments: "This format was created in partnership with MGID, because we wanted something different that would help the site’s revenue as a whole. From there, we created this native format that blends in with our content in a fluid and dynamic way. The most impressive thing was the speed with which MGID created everything. From demand to resolution and implementation of the resource, it only took 3 days. All very intelligent and assertive.

The result is personalized delivery through AI and, of course, an increase in the number of our pageviews and in revenue.”

Diário do Rio has been an MGID partner since 2022 and, in addition to the internal recirculation solutions and the In-Text Widget, also uses the Smart Widget, the Back Button and the Publisher Campaign Studio.