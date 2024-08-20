Checkfox: Diversifying Lead Generation with Native Ads

Learn how MGID helped Checkfox diversify lead generation for their solar panel service using native ads.

Challenge

The client aimed to achieve channel diversification in lead generation within a specific CPL goal for their additional service of home solar panels.

Solution

The company's target audience was home owners in Germany. Throughout the campaign, MGID continuously conducted A/B testing to optimize performance, aligning our efforts with other ad platforms. We regularly refreshed creatives by integrating AI-generated images from our platform, giving the ads a distinctive and fresh design.

Beyond traditional native ads, we experimented with push notifications and incorporated programmatic media buying to extend our reach.

Results

A leading native advertising platform with nearly 300 million monthly impressions in Germany, MGID was tested alongside other platforms to compare performance and determine next steps. From the outset, the new provider impressed Checkfox with their exceptional service, proactive communication and optimization suggestions.

This combination of top-tier service and testing and fine-tuning resulted in the current performance: campaigns running 30% below the target CPL.