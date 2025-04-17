Create account
Mahendra Phadke

National Head Publisher Development, India

A Digital Professional with over 19 years of experience in digital media and advertising, Mahendra Phadke specializes in Publisher Development (SSP), Omni-Channel Strategy, and Revenue Growth. Currently leading Publisher Development at MGID, he collaborates with top media publications to drive scalable monetization and sustainable growth. His professional journey includes working with renowned publishers such as Times Internet, NDTV, Holiday IQ, and BIG FM, reflecting a strong passion for transforming publisher potential into performance.

You can find Mahendra Phadke on linkedin
Monetizing Digital Inventory in India
Publishers
Apr 17, 2025 • 7 min read
