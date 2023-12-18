Publisher Requirements

Use the secure HTTPS protocol for your website.

Make sure that your website has a stable traffic flow of 5000 unique daily visitors.

There should be no adult, sexually provocative content and/or adult categories' names on the website.

There should be no illegal content on a website (e.g.: file-storages, websites, software and browser toolbars, which allow improperly downloading, copying, or playing (streaming) audio guides, e-books, anime, games, movies, MP3 ringtones, music, software, TV shows, works by independent artists and performers, recording studios and other content creators.

The website should not facilitate disturbing, gruesome or disgusting content (bloody sores, open wounds, necrosis, surgeries in process, dead people, animals or corpses, crime scene or accident photos, mutilation, execution videos/pictures, innards, sexual assaults).

An article must not contain misleading or/and false headline, pictures and videos.

There should be no fake news on a website (facts that cannot be checked and have no scientific proof, distorted headlines, potentially unreliable/dubious information).

The content should be unique. This means that content should be original and not duplicated anywhere else.

The layout of your website should reflect positive user experience, meaning that the page should load fast and be visually stable and interactive (all links should be clickable, navigation should be smooth etc). To evaluate it, you might dwell upon Core Web Vitals score: Largest Contentful Paint, First Input Delay, Cumulative Layout Shift.

The website's content value should be reflected in certain posting history which should account for at least 30 articles since the date the website was created.

Each website's article should contain at least 500 words.

Articles should contain the date when they were posted. The last article should be posted within 7 days before applying.

All website's multimedia must be of high-resolution and appropriate for all regular screen sizes.

The photos and videos on the websites cannot be blurred except for the reason to keep a person's confidentiality safe.