Performance Growth Summit Indonesia 2021

Start date: October 19 2021 at 10:00 am WIB  • End date: October 19 2021 at 5:00 pm WIB
Venue: online  •  Meet us: Performance Growth Summit Indonesia 2021
Industry Event

Performance marketing is a digital marketing discipline in which an advertiser only pays when a specific action is taken by the consumer, that is making a bigger mark in the digital marketing world year over year. Presented by ACCESSTRADE as the leading performance marketing platform in South East Asia and Japan, this summit will bring together over 500 performance marketing players include advertisers, merchants and retailers, networks, publishers, affiliates, outsourced program managers, agencies, and solution providers. Together, they will share best practices of how to build the most effective performance marketing strategies for 2022 and beyond.

Official website: https://performancegrowthsummit.com/id

session #1

Better Audience Engagement with Video Ads

October 19 2021 at 2:05 pm - 2021 at 3:00 pm

MGID

