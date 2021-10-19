Performance Growth Summit Indonesia 2021

Performance marketing is a digital marketing discipline in which an advertiser only pays when a specific action is taken by the consumer, that is making a bigger mark in the digital marketing world year over year. Presented by ACCESSTRADE as the leading performance marketing platform in South East Asia and Japan, this summit will bring together over 500 performance marketing players include advertisers, merchants and retailers, networks, publishers, affiliates, outsourced program managers, agencies, and solution providers. Together, they will share best practices of how to build the most effective performance marketing strategies for 2022 and beyond.

Official website: https://performancegrowthsummit.com/id