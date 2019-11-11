Create account

Native Advertising Days – NAD 2019

Start date: November 11 2019 at 10:00 am CET  • End date: November 13 2019 at 7:00 pm CET
Venue: Berlin, Germany  •  Meet us: -
Speaker Sessions

The only global conference for all players in native advertising

#NATIVEDAYS19 will be for publishers:

  • Learn to price and sell native advertising
  • Be Inspired by award-winning campaigns
  • build the foundation for long-term ad partnerships

and for brands too

  • Make native ads part of your marketing mix
  • connect with publishers and media
  • learn to increase reach of existing content

Official website: https://www.nativeaddays.com/

session #1

Native Advertising – the Future of Performance Marketing, keynote

November 13 2019 at 11:40 am - 2019 at 12:10 pm

Ivan Doruda

In this keynote, you’ll learn why:

  • The performance marketing approach is gaining popularity in the mass market
  • Emerging performance marketing clients will ask for new metrics and results, which the old ad channels won’t be able to deliver
  • Brands start actively using native advertising to implement their performance strategies

session #2

How to Best Set up and Scale Performance-based Branded Native Campaigns, roundtable

November 12 2019 at 12:50 pm - 2019 at 1:20 pm

Ivan Doruda

The amount of brand marketers choosing to measure and manage their brand in a more data-driven manner has been steadily increasing. A winning combination of performance and brand is currently the most popular on the market, and native advertising fits into this emerging performance marketing mindset.

Book a meeting at

Native Advertising Days – NAD 2019

First Name
Last Name — Optional
Company — Optional
Email
Website URL — Optional
Phone number — Optional
*All fields are required unless marked as "Optional".

Native performance in minutes

With MGID, you get access to 32,000+ publishers and 185+ billion monthly impressions.

Become an advertiser
Become a publisher
All events