Native Advertising Days – NAD 2019
Start date: November 11 2019 at 10:00 am CET • End date: November 13 2019 at 7:00 pm CET
Venue: Berlin, Germany • Meet us: -
Speaker Sessions
The only global conference for all players in native advertising
#NATIVEDAYS19 will be for publishers:
- Learn to price and sell native advertising
- Be Inspired by award-winning campaigns
- build the foundation for long-term ad partnerships
and for brands too
- Make native ads part of your marketing mix
- connect with publishers and media
- learn to increase reach of existing content
Official website: https://www.nativeaddays.com/