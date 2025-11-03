Author

Ivan Doruda

CEO

Ivan is the Chief Executive Officer at MGID with over 11 years of experience in digital advertising and 7 years in performance marketing. As a student, he launched his first startup company operating in the performance marketing field. He joined MGID in 2012, going on to lead MGID’s global expansion in APAC, the European and Latin American markets as Vice President of Sales. Before rejoining MGID as CEO, Ivan held senior leadership roles at GroupM Ukraine and EVERAD. Ivan is an expert in result-driven advertising for brands and agencies, data analytics and direct response advertising. Being MGID’s industry thought leader, Ivan is also responsible for representing MGID at a number of IAB Committees on social media, native advertising and content marketing.