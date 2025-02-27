Author
Sachin Fadale
Head of Account Management, India
With 20+ years in digital marketing, Sachin leads MGID’s India Account Management team, specializing in native advertising, campaign optimization, and team leadership. He’s passionate about helping brands scale, maximizing ROI, and staying ahead of industry trends. Beyond advertising, Sachin loves to write blogs and share insights on digital marketing and ad strategies.
7867
11 min read
A Guide to Native Advertising for the Gaming Industry in Ind...
Each year, native ads take up a larger share of advertising budgets. This is a trend that is e...
Feb 27, 2025 • 11 min read
