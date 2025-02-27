Create account
Author

Sachin Fadale

Head of Account Management, India

With 20+ years in digital marketing, Sachin leads MGID’s India Account Management team, specializing in native advertising, campaign optimization, and team leadership. He’s passionate about helping brands scale, maximizing ROI, and staying ahead of industry trends. Beyond advertising, Sachin loves to write blogs and share insights on digital marketing and ad strategies.

Sachin Fadale

Articles by Sachin Fadale

7867
11 min read
Native Advertising for the Gaming Industry in India
Advertisers
A Guide to Native Advertising for the Gaming Industry in Ind...

Each year, native ads take up a larger share of advertising budgets. This is a trend that is e...

Feb 27, 2025 • 11 min read
There is no more posts

Native performance in minutes

With MGID, you get access to 32,000+ publishers and 185+ billion monthly impressions.

Become an advertiser
Become a publisher