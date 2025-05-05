Create account
Linda Ruiz

Regional Head of Division in Sales, Latam

Linda Ruiz is Regional Head of Division in Sales, LATAM at MGID. A marketing graduate from ITESM CCM, she brings extensive experience in media sales and digital platforms. Linda is responsible for driving business growth, forming strategic partnerships and overseeing both sales and publisher development across LATAM. She also leads market analysis, commercial strategy and local marketing initiatives, while building and managing a high-performing regional team.

10654
12 min read
Hot Sale Mexico
Advertisers
Mastering Hot Sale Mexico: Creative Strategies and Proven Ta...

Hot Sale Mexico is back and bigger than ever! As one of the largest and most influential e-com...

May 5, 2025 • 12 min read
