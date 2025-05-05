Author

Linda Ruiz

Regional Head of Division in Sales, Latam

Linda Ruiz is Regional Head of Division in Sales, LATAM at MGID. A marketing graduate from ITESM CCM, she brings extensive experience in media sales and digital platforms. Linda is responsible for driving business growth, forming strategic partnerships and overseeing both sales and publisher development across LATAM. She also leads market analysis, commercial strategy and local marketing initiatives, while building and managing a high-performing regional team.