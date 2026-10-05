Il mondo del gaming è diventato uno dei principali poli di attrazione di Internet, tanto che ormai i professionisti del performance marketing non possono più ignorarlo.

Non è necessario possedere una console per sapere cos’è GTA 6. Il secondo trailer di Rockstar ha totalizzato oltre 475 milioni di visualizzazioni su tutte le piattaforme nelle prime 24 ore, rendendolo uno dei più grandi lanci nel mondo dell’intrattenimento di sempre. Per giorni, GTA 6 era semplicemente ovunque: persino chi non aveva mai giocato a un titolo Rockstar era a conoscenza della sua imminente uscita. Non è certo il tipo di portata che si può ignorare.

Ciò che possiamo imparare dal lancio di Rockstar è che il mondo dei videogiochi ha superato da tempo l’etichetta di “nicchia”. È il luogo in cui centinaia di milioni di persone scoprono contenuti, interagiscono con i marchi e creano comunità. Mentre la competizione per attirare l’attenzione si fa sempre più serrata sui consueti canali digitali, i videogiochi si sono silenziosamente guadagnati una voce fissa nel piano media.

La più grande piattaforma di gioco è nelle nostre tasche

Se chiedi a qualcuno di nominare la più grande piattaforma di gioco al mondo. La maggior parte delle persone risponderà PlayStation, forse Xbox. Qualcuno menzionerà Steam. Quasi nessuno indovina.

È lo smartphone.

Si prevede che i giochi per dispositivi mobili genereranno circa 121,1 miliardi di dollari nel 2026, rappresentando all’incirca il 52% di tutti i ricavi del settore dei videogiochi, mentre PC e console insieme costituiscono il resto. Giochi come Candy Crush, Monopoly GO!, Clash Royale e Royal Match attirano un pubblico che farebbe invidia a molte reti televisive.

Il mondo dei videogiochi è difficile da definire perché i suoi utenti non corrispondono a un unico profilo di pubblico. I giocatori di oggi spaziano da chi si cimenta in una battaglia contro un boss in Elden Ring a chi supera tre livelli di Candy Crush sul treno mentre torna a casa. Mentre uno possiede una tastiera meccanica, l’altro non si è mai considerato un «giocatore».

Il marketing ama i segmenti di pubblico ben definiti, ma questo non si applica al mondo del videogiochi. Si prevede che quest’anno, a livello globale, più di 3,7 miliardi di persone giocheranno ai videogiochi. A tali livelli, i “gamer” non costituiscono un gruppo demografico. Sono semplicemente persone, con abitudini, dispositivi e motivi diversi per toccare lo schermo.

People Actually Choose to Watch Ads

Every marketer dreams of an ad nobody skips. Gaming already built one.

In plenty of games, thirty seconds of video buys you an extra life, bonus currency, a new item or another shot after a fail. Millions of players make that trade every single day, on purpose.

This simple exchange powers one of gaming's most effective ad formats: rewarded advertising. Instead of interrupting the experience, the ad becomes part of it. Players decide whether another life is worth thirty seconds of their attention. When they hit play, everybody walks away with something.

The benefits go beyond user experience. Rewarded ads are also associated with stronger business outcomes. Players who watched a rewarded full-screen ad during their first week showed 53% retention, while rewarded-ad users were reported to be four times more likely to make an in-app purchase than non-engaged users.

The difference between traditional digital ads and rewards ads is clear:

Traditional digital ads Rewarded ads Interrupt the experience Extend the experience Skipped on reflex Watched by choice Compete for attention Trade value for attention

That value exchange rewires how the ad is perceived. Research from Dentsu and Lumen found that rewarded video consistently delivers some of the highest attention levels across digital formats, with near-perfect viewability, simply because people are choosing to be there.

Candy Crush Is Selling More Than Candy

Few people think of Candy Crush Saga as an advertising platform, but Microsoft certainly does. Every day, millions of players voluntarily sit through rewarded ads to earn another life, protect a streak or unlock a reward. For advertisers, those moments have quietly become some of the most valuable inventory in mobile gaming.

Maybelline ran rewarded ads in Candy Crush and saw website traffic jump more than 552% .

. Prada promoted its Paradoxe fragrance through rewarded video, pulling in over 40,000 sample requests in the first 24 hours and lifting website traffic by over 1,813% .

and lifting website traffic by over . KitKat partnered with Candy Crush Saga on a global rewarded-video and interactive campaign, landing a 29-point lift in ad recall and video completion rates above 97%.

Thirty seconds, freely given, turns into the thing every advertiser is chasing: engagement nobody had to force.

Gaming Has More Than One Way to Sell

Rewarded ads are just one entry in a much bigger toolkit, and gaming's version of that toolkit looks nothing like the rest of digital marketing.

Rewarded ads trade something valuable for a player's time.

trade something valuable for a player's time. Playable ads let people try a game before downloading it, turning the ad itself into a mini demo

let people try a game before downloading it, turning the ad itself into a mini demo In-game placements weave brands straight into the world, from virtual billboards in racing games to courtside signage in sports titles.

weave brands straight into the world, from virtual billboards in racing games to courtside signage in sports titles. Creator partnerships bring brands into Twitch streams, YouTube videos and esports broadcasts where communities already spend hours every week.

Each format solves a different marketing problem. Some drive user acquisition, others build awareness or deepen the pull of a creator's community. Stack them together and gaming turns into one of the most versatile media environments a marketer can tap into.

Why Is Gaming Still Underrated?

Most media strategies were built long before gaming reached today's scale. TV, search and social became the default performance channels, while gaming was often treated as a specialist or experimental media buy. That perception has been slower to change than the market itself.

Today, gaming combines massive reach with measurable, performance-oriented ad formats, making it a natural fit for modern media plans.

Where Gaming Fits Next

Performance marketing follows behavior, and right now behavior is playing out inside games. Billions of hours go into playing, watching streams, joining communities and sharing gaming content every single week. The formats are already sitting there — rewarded ads, playable demos, creators, esports, in-game placements — waiting to be used.

The real challenge is figuring out how big a slice of the media mix gaming deserves and where it can create the most value.