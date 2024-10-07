Tactixx 2024

TactixX has established itself as the largest affiliate marketing conference in Munich for many years and offers a diverse mix of exciting lectures, workshops and discussion groups. It regularly welcomes over 650 participants from all areas of affiliate marketing to TactixX in Munich. On the main stage, a lecture hall that accommodates several hundred attentive listeners, the most influential and well-known speakers meet to share their knowledge with our participants in exciting lectures. An opulent gastronomic meal rounds off the event and strengthens the participants for the subsequent evening event.

Official website: https://www.tactixx.de/de/