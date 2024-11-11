Sigma Europe 2024

Create account

Start date: November 11 2024 at 7:00 am CET  • End date: November 14 2024 at 4:00 pm CET
Venue: Mediterranean Maritime Hub, Xatt il-Mollijiet, Marsa, Malta  • 
Industry Event

Experience the unparalleled scale and energy of the biggest gaming conference yet! With 800 sponsors and exhibitors, 27,000 delegates, and over 550 speakers, this event in Valletta, Malta, promises a dynamic blend of networking, knowledge-sharing, and festivities. From sports side-events and cultural tours to nightly dinners and parties, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of SiGMA Malta, where the global gaming community converges to shape the future of the industry.

Official website: https://sigma.world/europe/

