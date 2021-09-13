Sigma Americas Virtual Expo 2021
Start date: September 13 2021 at 10:00 am UTC • End date: September 14 2021 at 7:00 pm UTC
Venue: online • Meet us: Sigma Americas Virtual Expo 2021
Industry Event
The SiGMA Americas Virtual show will run from the 13th to the 14th of September, 2021. Features include a fully interactive expo floor, networking chat rooms, and a high profile line up of panellists.
Beautifully designed booths come equipped with state-of-the-art product displays and chat box features, while attendees can visit the virtual stage, where a series of panels and keynotes will discuss key topics during the live 2-day conference.
Official website: https://sigma.world/en/americas/