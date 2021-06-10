Media Post's Publishing Insider Summit 2021
Start date: June 10 2021 at 10:00 am ET • End date: June 11 2021 at 7:00 pm ET
Venue: The Carolina Hotel, Pinehurst, NC, USA • Meet us: Media Post's Publishing Insider Summit 2021
Industry Event
At MediaPost's next Publishing Insider Summit, publishers large and small, legacy and emerging, will share insights around leveraging the new opportunities around direct-to- consumer and direct-to-advertiser relationships.
They will explore:
- How media brands build and grow direct revenue relationships with their audience
- Taking on the platforms with first party data and unique segmentation
- Accessing the video streaming revenue flow
- Rethinking the ad portfolio
- Is there a social strategy 2.0?
Official website: https://www.mediapost.com/publishinginsidersummit/