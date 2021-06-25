Create account

PubVision 2021

Start date: June 25 2021 at 10:00 am IST  • End date: June 25 2021 at 7:00 pm IST
Venue: online  •  Meet us: PubVision 2021
Industry Event

This one-day conference contemplates and explores various aspects of Digital Publishing Ecosystem in India. It will cover the three important aspects of affecting digital publishing today - Scale, Impact and Sustainability.

Sustainability will cover deep discussions on policy topics covering impact of new regulation, handling misinformation and journalistic freedom. The conference will deliberate on impacts on ad revenues, subscriptions, content and how technology is aiding the transformation. Scalability of audiences, product is the key to these impacts. While the discussions will cover the digital publishing ecosystem overall, special focus will be on Indic language publishing companies, the challenges and opportunities faced by them.

Official website: https://www.iamai.in/events/pubvision/

Book a meeting at

PubVision 2021

First Name
Last Name — Optional
Company — Optional
Email
Website URL — Optional
Phone number — Optional
*All fields are required unless marked as "Optional".

Native performance in minutes

With MGID, you get access to 32,000+ publishers and 185+ billion monthly impressions.

Become an advertiser
Become a publisher
All events