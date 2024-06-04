Create account

Proxxima 2024

Start date: June 4 2024 at 9:00 pm BRT  • End date: June 5 2024 at 9:00 pm BRT
Venue: WTC Events Center, São Paulo, Brazil  •  Meet us: Booth 17
Industry Event

The ProXXIma 2024 is approaching its 18th edition! It's the main reference in the industry because it's the only event that addresses the impacts of technology and innovation in the marketing and communication sector. The event has already brought together thousands of professionals, with 54% of CEOs, VPs, and directors attending the last edition. It's an indispensable event if you want to stay updated on trends, technological solutions, prospect new business, and build a qualified network of contacts.

Book a meeting at

Proxxima 2024

First Name
Last Name — Optional
Company — Optional
Email
Website URL — Optional
Phone number — Optional
*All fields are required unless marked as "Optional".

Native performance in minutes

With MGID, you get access to 32,000+ publishers and 185+ billion monthly impressions.

Become an advertiser
Become a publisher
All events