PI LIVE USA

Start date: April 22 2025 at 6:00 am PDT  • End date: April 25 2025 at 3:00 pm PDT
Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, Florida, USA  •  Meet us: At the event
Industry Event

The 4th year of PI LIVE in the USA and our 3rd year in the sunny state of Florida!

Get ready for an extraordinary 3-day event at the Hard Rock Seminole in Hollywood. This is the premier gathering for the Affiliate & Performance Marketing community in the US, and you won’t want to miss it!

The focus remains sharp on ecommerce-led affiliate marketing, seamlessly integrating all aspects of the modern performance marketing mix. Expect to dive deep into content commerce, incentive partnerships, influencers, CTV, fintech, lead generation, and cutting-edge tech partnerships.

Official website: https://performancein.live/usa/

