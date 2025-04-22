PI LIVE USA

The 4th year of PI LIVE in the USA and our 3rd year in the sunny state of Florida!

Get ready for an extraordinary 3-day event at the Hard Rock Seminole in Hollywood. This is the premier gathering for the Affiliate & Performance Marketing community in the US, and you won’t want to miss it!

The focus remains sharp on ecommerce-led affiliate marketing, seamlessly integrating all aspects of the modern performance marketing mix. Expect to dive deep into content commerce, incentive partnerships, influencers, CTV, fintech, lead generation, and cutting-edge tech partnerships.

Official website: https://performancein.live/usa/