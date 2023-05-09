OMR is the festival for the digital universe. Two days—and any topic you can imagine. OMR is all about content. At the Festival, that means content from countless speakers on numerous Festival stages. In addition to the biggest players in the industry such as Vodafone, Google, Facebook, et al, eCommerce companies, start-ups, and SMEs rub shoulders at the OMR Expo.

Official website: https://omr.com/en/events/omr23/