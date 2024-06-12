Native Advertising Days 2024

Native Advertising Days is the annual global conference on native advertising and branded content. Hosted in Copenhagen on an annual basis. A unique event with a 100% focus on native advertising and branded content. They aim to enlighten you with the new frontiers and most innovative work in native advertising on a strategic and tactical level – and ensure a perfect environment for upskilling and networking with like-minded professionals in the best ways possible! Native Advertising Days have had +250 participants every year since 2015.

Official website: https://www.nativeadvertisinginstitute.com/conference