MSA Festival&Awards

Start date: August 23 2024 at 6:00 am MYT  • End date: August 24 2024 at 3:00 pm MYT
Venue: Sheraton Hotel, PJ  •  Meet us: TBD
Industry Event

The MSA Festival is a dynamic and vibrant event hosted by the Media Specialists Association Malaysia. It serves as a platform for media professionals, advertisers, marketers, and industry stakeholders to come together, exchange ideas, and celebrate the latest trends and innovations in the media landscape.

This festival features a diverse range of activities, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. Attendees can expect to gain insights into emerging technologies, media buying and planning strategies, content creation, digital marketing, and more.

Official website: https://msa-festival.com

