Intersection 2024
Start date: October 29 2024 at 8:00 am UTC • End date: October 30 2024 at 4:00 pm UTC
Venue: Allianz MiCo Milano, Milan, Italy • Meet us: to be added
Industry Event
The event offers a unique platform to explore the current state and future evolution of the industry, with a focus on the challenges posed by AI-driven transformation. Organized by Adci - Art Directors Club Italia, Iab Italia, and Una - Aziende della Comunicazione Unite, it features conferences, workshops, networking opportunities, and more.
Official site: https://intersections.it/