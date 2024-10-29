Intersection 2024

Create account

Start date: October 29 2024 at 8:00 am UTC  • End date: October 30 2024 at 4:00 pm UTC
Venue: Allianz MiCo Milano, Milan, Italy  •  Meet us: to be added
The event offers a unique platform to explore the current state and future evolution of the industry, with a focus on the challenges posed by AI-driven transformation. Organized by Adci - Art Directors Club Italia, Iab Italia, and Una - Aziende della Comunicazione Unite, it features conferences, workshops, networking opportunities, and more.

Official site: https://intersections.it/

