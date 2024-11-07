India Affiliate Summit 2024
Start date: November 7 2024 at 8:00 am IST • End date: November 8 2024 at 5:00 pm IST
Venue: The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, New Dehli, India • Meet us: At the event
Industry Event
It brings together the brightest minds from the industry to network and impart knowledge: a floor overflowing with opportunities to push the business forward. Experts will take the stage and present new insights, data-driven strategies and innovative ideas on affiliate, ecommerce, D2C etc.
Started in 2015, India Affiliate Summit is a two-day conference taking place at The Leela Ambience, New Delhi on November 07 & 08, 2024.
Official site: https://www.indiaaffiliatesummit.in/