DMEXCO 2023

Start date: September 20 2023 at 10:00 am CET  • End date: September 21 2023 at 7:00 pm CET
Venue: Koelnemesse, Cologne, Germany  •  Meet us: Hall 07.1, Stand E-022
Industry Event

DMEXCO is Europe’s leading digital marketing & tech event.

It is the meeting place and a community for key players in digital business, marketing, and innovation. The conference brings together industry leaders, marketing and media professionals, and tech pioneers to set the digital agenda. Both globally informed and locally focused, DMEXCO offers an ecosystem with seminars, debates, expositions, and masterclasses outlining the future of the digital economy and driving market value.

Official website: https://dmexco.com/

