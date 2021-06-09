Digital Summit Sea 2021
Start date: June 9 2021 at 10:00 am WIB • End date: June 10 2021 at 7:00 pm WIB
Venue: online • Meet us: Digital Summit SEA 2021
Industry Event
The 3rd Digital Summit SEA online brings together all digital leaders from all sectors across Southeast Asia regions especially in Indonesia to share insights and experiences on the strategies and challenges of digital commerce in the digital and mobile age.
The digital experts will provide pro tips and expert advice on how to be increasingly competitive in these 6 key trends that we will focus:
- Omnichannel Content & Commerce
- Personalization
- API-Based Commerce
- Artificial Intelligence
- Customer Analytics
- Enterprise Marketplace
Official website: https://www.digitalsummitsea.com/