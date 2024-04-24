Digital Media Asia (DMA) is Asia-Pacific’s largest and foremost regional news media industry event on digital trends, revenue and technology. It returns for its 16th year in 2024. In order to benefit a wider regional media community, DMA will be holding this event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. DMA has been at the forefront of transformation in the news media industry since its inception in Singapore in 2009 and attracts hundreds of top-level publishers, editors and digital executives who share best practices, business models, case studies, solutions and their experiences in the news media business.

Official website: [https://wan-ifra.org/events/digital-media-asia-2024/(https://wan-ifra.org/events/digital-media-asia-2024/)