Digiday Publishing Summit 2021

At the Digiday Publishing Summit, attendees will discuss how publishers from around the world have emerged from the last year — of multiple crises — leaner, more agile and laser-focused on profit-driving business lines. We’ll offer insight into what lies ahead for publishers, including tackling retention, redesigning the office space and driving up addressable audiences.

The Digiday Publishing Summit sessions will be accessible both in person and virtually.

Official website: https://digiday.com/events/digiday-publishing-summit/