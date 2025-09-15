Create account

Digiday Publishing Summit 2025

Start date: September 15 2025 at 7:00 am EDT • End date: September 17 2025 at 3:00 pm EDT
Venue: The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, Miami, FL  •  Meet us: At the event
Industry Event

The Digiday Publishing Summit is all about how AI is reshaping the media industry – from ad sales and subscriptions to traffic strategies and licensing deals. Top publishers and tech leaders will share how they're adapting to the AI-driven future. MGID will be there – let’s connect!

Learn more: https://digiday.com/events/digiday-publishing-summit-sep-25/?source=display&utm-source=display#event-tickets-pricing

Book a meeting at

Digiday Publishing Summit 2025

First Name
Last Name — Optional
Company — Optional
Email
Website URL — Optional
Phone number — Optional
*All fields are required unless marked as "Optional".

Native performance in minutes

With MGID, you get access to 32,000+ publishers and 185+ billion monthly impressions.

Become an advertiser
Become a publisher
All events