Affiliate Grand Slam 2026

Start date: November 2 2026 at 8:00 am CET • End date: November 5 2026 at 4:00 pm CET
Venue: Fiera Roma, Rome, Italy  •  Meet us: to be added
Affiliate Grand Slam is Europe’s largest and most exciting affiliate and performance marketing conference. Hosted in Rome, it brings together top-tier brands, affiliates, advertisers, platforms, and service providers working in leading digital industries – the ultimate place for targeted networking, real partnerships, and revenue growth. The focus is simple: meaningful conversations that lead to genuine partnerships and revenue.

Official website: https://affiliategrandslam.com//

