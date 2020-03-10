Affiliate Grand Slam 2026
Start date: November 2 2026 at 8:00 am CET • End date: November 5 2026 at 4:00 pm CET
Venue: Fiera Roma, Rome, Italy • Meet us: to be added
Industry Event
Affiliate Grand Slam is Europe’s largest and most exciting affiliate and performance marketing conference. Hosted in Rome, it brings together top-tier brands, affiliates, advertisers, platforms, and service providers working in leading digital industries – the ultimate place for targeted networking, real partnerships, and revenue growth. The focus is simple: meaningful conversations that lead to genuine partnerships and revenue.
Official website: https://affiliategrandslam.com//