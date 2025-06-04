Create account

Start date: June 4 2025 at 6:00 am CEST  • End date: June 4 2025 at 3:00 pm CEST
Venue: KOSMOS Berlin, Karl-Marx-Allee 131a, 10243 Berlin, Germany  •  Meet us: At the event
ADZINE CONNECT 2025 once again offers discussions and solutions focused on diversity and balance in media and tech investments, aiming to reduce the risks of over-dependence on Big Tech and Big Social platforms.

The event highlights a wide range of channels, including:

Retail Media Connected TV (CTV) Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Digital Audio The classic web

These channels will share the stage with essential programmatic and automation technologies—the core infrastructure of modern advertising.

The event will also explore what’s needed—beyond audience data, AI, and human expertise—to unlock the full potential of media diversity in German-speaking markets. Insights will be shared through keynotes, panels, and masterclasses.

Official website: https://www.adzine.de/adzine-connect-marketing-tech-media/#toc

