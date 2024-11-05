Advertising Week Latam 2024
Start date: November 5 2024 at 8:00 am CDT • End date: November 7 2024 at 4:00 pm CDT
Venue: Papalote Museo del Nino, Mexico City, Mexico • Meet us: to be added
Industry Event
The greatest minds from brands, agencies, media and technology — as well as from wider pop culture — will again gather from across the Latam region and beyond to wrestle with the biggest issues that are shaking and shaping our industry.
See you soon at the event!
Official site: https://advertisingweek.com/event/awlatam-2024-en/