Advertising Week Latam 2023
Start date: October 31 2023 at 10:00 am CDT • End date: November 1 2023 at 6:00 pm CDT
Venue: Mexico City, Papalote Museo del Niño • Meet us: at the event
Industry Event
Advertising Week LATAM returns to Mexico City from 31 October-1 November 2023.
Taking place once again at the Papalote Museo del Niño, the greatest minds from brands, agencies, media and technology — as well as from wider pop culture — will again gather from across the LATAM region and beyond to wrestle with the biggest issues that are shaking and shaping our industry.
In-person or virtually, delegates will find inspiration, learn critical new skills, experience the latest ideas and innovations and connect with colleagues — new and old — with our trademark sprinkling of culture, entertainment and surprise woven throughout the week.
Official website: https://advertisingweek.com/event/awlatam-2023-en/